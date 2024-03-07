Oscar Provencal criticizes ban on celebrity endorsements of alcoholic beverages

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned actor and producer, Oscar Provencal, has voiced his criticism against the ban on celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages in Ghana, calling it "ridiculous."



In an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on Wednesday, during the Independence Day edition of the Prime Morning Show, Provencal expressed his disbelief at the decision by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), stating that it hampers public figures from earning a living, a significant portion of which comes from such endorsements.



Provencal emphasized, “It is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard in my entire life. Who is a celebrity? Who defines a celebrity? Today you can have instant celebrities; somebody who is a ‘nobody’ and tomorrow overnight is viral and so is a celebrity. Why would you want to stop somebody from earning a living because he’s a celebrity? We have celebrity lawyers, doctors, etc. It’s ridiculous to the core.”



Referring to his participation in an advertisement for Club Beer, Provencal, also known as Inspector Bediako, defended the practice, seeing no harm in it.



He urged the FDA to reconsider its stance on the matter, advocating for a revision of the law to enable celebrities to exercise their freedom and pursue their livelihoods.



Background information reveals that in 2015, the Food and Drug Authority imposed a ban prohibiting celebrities from appearing in alcoholic beverage advertisements, citing adherence to a World Health Organization (WHO) policy aimed at safeguarding minors from the allure of alcoholism.



The decision faced opposition from various stakeholders, including celebrities such as Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, George Quaye, and Camidoh, who campaigned for its repeal. Mark Darlington initiated a court action challenging the FDA's ban.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has scheduled April 10, 2024, to announce its verdict on the case, following hearings on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.