Oswald Okaitei urges end to sensational punditry

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Spoken word artist Oswald Okaitei is calling for restraint among entertainment pundits, urging them to avoid sensationalism to foster a healthier environment within the creative industry.



Oswald, who also serves as the Organising Secretary of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), expressed concern over the rising trend of sensationalism among entertainment panellists during discussions.



In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, March 12, Oswald highlighted the growing issue of individuals lacking basic understanding of entertainment punditry being given a platform to make controversial statements. He emphasized the need for knowledgeable and responsible discourse within the sector.



"Entertainment punditry has become a relevant unit of the creative industry. Interestingly, it appears the unit is not properly organised with people who have zilch knowledge about some subjects talking as experts and authorities," Oswald remarked.



He pointed out that some pundits tend to make sensational and uninformed statements, which not only detract from meaningful dialogue but also harm the industry's reputation. Oswald stressed the importance of curbing this trend before it escalates further.



Addressing the role and significance of entertainment specialists, Oswald referenced instances where clashes between pundits and artists have sparked debate. Notably, he acknowledged Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for his insightful commentary and professionalism in the field.



However, Oswald echoed concerns raised by media and communications professional Francis Doku regarding the responsibility of programme producers to ensure that pundits possess the necessary qualifications and expertise. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing credibility and balanced insights over sensationalism in selecting experts for on-air discussions.



"Yes, I believe that people should prioritise expertise, credibility and the ability to provide balanced insights in the selection of entertainment pundits. This means that pundits should approach their roles with integrity, accuracy and professionalism to maintain the credibility and trust of their audience," Oswald said.