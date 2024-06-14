Otto Addo names Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur and others as his favourite artistes

Entertainment of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news

Otto Addo, head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, shared his favorite musicians in a recent interview.



He highlighted his admiration for Ghanaian artists such as Shatta Wale, noting his appreciation for Shatta Wale's Ga language songs despite not speaking Ga himself.



Addo also mentioned Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif as favorites. From Nigeria, he named Mr. Eazi and Buju BNXN.



Addo, currently enjoying success with the Black Stars, has won two out of his first four games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, positioning Ghana well in their group alongside Comoros.



His musical interests reflect his broader cultural appreciation.