Otumfuo's name influence, catalyst for Ashanti creativity - Kyekyeku

Movies of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kyekyeku, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital, credits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for driving the creative spirit in the Ashanti region, citing his name's powerful influence as "Ote Kokooso" (the one who sits on gold).



Kumawood, based in Kumasi near Otumfuo’s Manhyia Palace, has long nurtured talent, propelling actors to national and global acclaim against the odds.



Kumasi's youth spearheaded the Kumerican Drill music revolution in 2020, gaining international recognition, even by the Recording Academy of America in 2023.



Despite Accra's dominance in resources, Kumasi emerges as a creative powerhouse, achieving more with less.



Kyekyeku, part of the Kumawood social media movement, debuts his film "1957," advocating cultural unity and understanding, premiered in Kumasi and now in Accra.



The movie stars Aka Ebenezer from Kumawood and Kalsoume Sinare from Ghallywood, symbolizing unity between rural and urban storytelling traditions.