Television of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian fashion icon Kofi Okyere Darko, known as KOD, criticized the lack of funding for Ghana's creative arts sector.



Speaking at the 3Entertainment Creative Arts Forum, he argued that increased financial support from both private and public sectors is essential to elevate the industry.



John Mahama and Nana Kwame Bediako also advocated for more investment and modern facilities to boost the sector.