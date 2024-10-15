You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 15Article 1994156

Over 50 million dollars in valuation: Reactions as Despite flaunts all his vintage cars

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Media Group, is trending online after a video showcasing his impressive collection of vintage luxury cars went viral.

The footage was captured during a thanksgiving service for his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong, held on October 13, 2024, at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra.

The lavish event attracted many high-profile guests, including actor Kwaku Manu, former football star John Mensah, and political figure Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Despite's remarkable collection, valued at around $300 million, features classic models such as a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D and a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 3.


