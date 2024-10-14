Papa Kumasi reveals why Agya Koo hates him so much

Entertainment of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: GhPage

Ghanaian actor and musician Papa Kumasi has revealed that legendary actor Agya Koo harbors animosity towards him.



In an interview discussing the decline of the Kumawood movie industry, Papa Kumasi pointed to conflicts among actors, including his strained relationship with Agya Koo.



He explained that Agya Koo dislikes him due to his association with actor Kwaku Manu, with whom Agya Koo has unresolved issues.



Kumasi mentioned that Agya Koo avoids interacting with him, refusing greetings and handshakes, further highlighting the tension between them.