Pappy Kojo criticizes anti-LGBTQ+ bill as violation of human rights

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has voiced his opposition to the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill awaiting presidential assent, labeling it as "mad" and a violation of human rights.



In a recent episode of the “If More, Let’s Divide” podcast, Pappy Kojo criticized the potential imprisonment of individuals based on their sexual orientation, stating, “I disagree because I feel like it’s a reach for someone to be in jail or prison for, like, three years just for being who they are. I think it’s mad. LGBTQ is just straight human rights. Putting people in jail for their sexual preference, for three to five years, is mad.”



Pappy Kojo suggested that personal biases may be driving support for the Bill, particularly pointing to Sam George, a known proponent, and highlighting the freedom of those in power to enact policies aligned with their agendas.



He stated, “I also think it’s just personal to Sam George. If you’re in power, you can pretty much do whatever you want. So I think that’s what he’s doing.”



Additionally, the rapper emphasized that intimate matters, whether heterosexual or homosexual, should not be exposed to children, touching on the broader implications of the Bill.



Pappy Kojo’s remarks contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding the Bill and its implications for human rights in Ghana.



Regarding the bill, if passed, persons caught in LGBT+ acts would face six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors subject to three to five years in jail.



However, President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court. Nevertheless, MPs could potentially veto the president’s decision by a two-thirds majority, making the provisions of the Bill enforceable.