Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Anansesemmedia

Pappy Kojo's latest album, *The Millennium 2000*, reflects the musical influences of the year 2000, featuring collaborations with artists like Sena Huks, KK Fosu, and RJZ.



The six-track project combines nostalgia with innovation, while also addressing social issues like illegal mining.



The album highlights his growth and passion for hip-life.