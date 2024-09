Entertainment of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: Dw

The 2024 Paris Paralympics closed with a vibrant ceremony at the Stade de France featuring 24 DJs, a firework display, and a parade of 169 delegations.



Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Paralympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.



Despite rain grounding the Olympic cauldron, the event exceeded ticket sale expectations.