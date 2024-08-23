Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah releases new single “I Love You” produced by Morris Babyface.

Music of Friday, 23 August 2024

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah, a distinguished gospel artist and pastor, has unveiled his latest single, “I Love You,” produced by the renowned Music producer, Morris Babyface. This release marks a significant addition to the current gospel songs that is transforming and changing lives, blending profound spiritual messages from the Bible.



“I Love You” is more than just a song; it’s



a heartfelt expression of devotion and faith. Pastor Danquah, known for his deeply moving worship performances and impactful sermons, brings a fresh wave of inspiration with this track throwing light on God's unlimited love for his children.

The song encapsulates themes of divine love and spiritual commitment, resonating with listeners who seek solace and motivation in their faith journey.



The collaboration with Morris Babyface, a veteran producer celebrated for his work with numerous gospel artistes, adds a layer of depth to the single. His experience and musical expertise bring out the best in the song, ensuring that it captures the essence of Pastor Danquah’s vision and message.



The song features a blend of traditional gospel elements and contemporary sounds, providing a fresh take on the genre while maintaining its spiritual roots. The melody is both uplifting and soothing, designed to encourage and inspire listeners.



Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah is a pastor, musician and a songwriter who loves to share God’s love and Grace through his music.



Enjoy the single below



