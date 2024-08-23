You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 23Article 1972910

Music of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah releases new single “I Love You” produced by Morris Babyface.

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah, a distinguished gospel artist and pastor, has unveiled his latest single, “I Love You,” produced by the renowned Music producer, Morris Babyface. This release marks a significant addition to the current gospel songs that is transforming and changing lives, blending profound spiritual messages from the Bible.

“I Love You” is more than just a song; it’s

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment