Patapaa eyes booking indigo O2 for a concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has set his sights on booking London’s O2 Indigo for a concert, inspired by Medikal’s recent sold-out show.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, Patapaa expressed his interest in securing the venue, asking for contact information.



Medikal's triumphant performance at the Indigo O2 garnered attention, featuring top Ghanaian artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Efya.



The event showcased the unity among Ghanaian artists and underscored the global influence of Ghana's music industry.



With a capacity of 2,750, the Indigo O2 has hosted prestigious acts like Shatta Wale, further solidifying its status as a prime concert venue.



Medikal's successful show highlighted the charisma and talent of Ghanaian artists, demonstrating their ability to captivate international audiences.



This concert marks a potential turning point for Ghana's music industry, positioning it to compete on a global scale alongside neighboring countries like Nigeria and South Africa.