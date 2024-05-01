Patapaa returns with gospel single ft. Big Brain

Music of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Agona Swedru's own Patapaa Amisty is gearing up to release a gospel track titled ‘John 10:30’, featuring Big Brain on May 1.



The song, a departure from his signature hiplife style, draws inspiration from personal challenges, marking a significant shift for the artist.



In an interview with GhanaWeekend, Patapaa revealed that his own struggles led him to find solace in faith, shaping the message of ‘John 10:30’.



The title itself references a Bible verse symbolizing hope and salvation, reflecting the song's spiritual theme.



Despite this venture into gospel music, Patapaa clarified that it doesn't mark a permanent departure from his previous style.



Born Justice Amoah, he shot to fame in 2017 with the viral hit ‘One Corner’, which earned him nominations at the Ghana Music Awards.



While ‘One Corner’ catapulted him to stardom, Patapaa has been steadily building his repertoire with songs like ‘Akwaaba’ and ‘Na Abon’.



However, ‘John 10:30’ signals a new direction for the artist, showcasing his versatility beyond the confines of hiplife.



With his distinctive style and knack for catchy tunes, Patapaa's foray into gospel music promises to captivate audiences and further solidify his position in Ghana's music scene.



Whether this marks a permanent shift or a temporary detour, fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘John 10:30’ and what it signifies for the artist's evolving journey.