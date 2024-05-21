Patapaa’s ex-wife, steps out with new partner

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liha Miller, formerly married to Ghanaian artist Patapaa, has been spotted embracing a new romance with Duke, a professional footballer, post their separation.



Videos circulating online, shared by Duke, captured moments of affection between the couple, signaling a fresh start after Liha's past relationship with Patapaa.



The viral footage showcased the duo enjoying various activities together, from dining out to attending events, highlighting an intimate bond between Liha and Duke.



Amid public speculation about her split from Patapaa, Liha's frequent stays in Germany and Patapaa's presence in Ghana hinted at growing distance between them.



Liha's decision to move forward with Duke reflects her pursuit of personal happiness and stability beyond her previous marriage.



In a recent interview, Patapaa confirmed their separation but expressed admiration for Liha, acknowledging her influence on his life and character development.



He hinted at challenges in their relationship, including differences in their approach to fame, yet emphasized maintaining a respectful connection with Liha despite their parting.



