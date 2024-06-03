You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 03Article 1945883

Source: 3news

Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School

Nigerian artist Patoranking recently revealed his graduation from Harvard Business School after a hiatus from his career.

He expressed gratitude to his mentor, Professor Anita Elberse, renowned for expertise in entertainment, media, and sports business.

Patoranking proudly shared a photo from Harvard's campus, holding his certificate.

Completing a course focused on the business of entertainment, media, and sports, he gains advanced skills crucial for his industry endeavors.

Joining an esteemed group of alumni, Patoranking's achievement garnered widespread congratulatory messages on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating his future ventures in the entertainment sector.

