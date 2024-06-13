Pauline Black pays tribute to The Selecter frontman

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: BBC

Pauline Black OBE has honored her bandmate Arthur "Gaps" Hendrickson, who passed away from cancer at 73.



The co-founder of The Selecter, known for their influential 2-Tone sound, Hendrickson was praised by Black for his stage presence and songwriting prowess.



Raised in St Kitts, Hendrickson's journey to the UK was marked by challenges and wonder, discovering chocolate upon arrival.



Black fondly remembers his humble, gentle nature and his ability to channel societal struggles into their music.



She visited him in hospital before his passing, reflecting on their profound bond and his spiritual beliefs.



His legacy in ska remains cherished.