People I trusted poisoned me - Nana Agradaa reveals

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, has revealed a harrowing experience of being poisoned by individuals she once trusted, including her own sister. Despite the malicious attempt on her life, she survived with medical intervention.



In her account, Agradaa disclosed that one of the perpetrators was a man she had placed great trust in, only to discover his involvement in the poisoning plot.



Recalling the ordeal during a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, she shared, "I was poisoned sometime back when I fell sick seriously. There is a guy I trust the most, I believed him more than my ex-husband pastor Eric when we were staying together. Yet, he was part of the plot to poison me. My younger sister who I funded her education, was also involved."



The severity of the situation led to the urgent intervention of a medical doctor who administered treatment at her residence, as Agradaa found herself incapacitated by the effects of the poison.



She continued, "The situation was serious to the extent that a doctor was invited to my house to give me medical treatment because I could not do anything. Those who poisoned me did so with the hope of taking over my properties but their plans backfired."



Agradaa's revelation comes amidst rumors surrounding the alleged poisoning of Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah. However, his widow, Lilian Kumah, has denied these speculations, stating that her late husband's death was not caused by poisoning but rather by a prolonged illness.