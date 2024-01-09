People have been rescued from suicide after listening to my song - Perez Musik

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Multiple-award-winning gospel musician, Frank Tagoe, professionally known as Perez Musik has shared some of the testimonials he has gotten from people who listened to his song “Hewale Lala”.



According to him, the contemporary Ga gospel song titled "Hewale Lala", which was released in 2023 has been responsible for rescuing people from suicide and even helped a woman deliver safely.



He revealed this on “The Day Show” with Berla Mundi where he said that the song and its resulting testimonies are situations he has been through throughout his life.



“The testimonies I hear are situations that I have lived, most of them. Somebody will say that they were planning on committing suicide and they heard my song, and then somebody would be like they were planning to give up on life.



“I've had about six or seven people tell me about suicide. I met somebody at a brief. He said he was ready, he was set. And then he heard the song being played on the radio, and that was when he paused.



“I've had somebody who the wife, had some issues delivering, and then they asked that they play the song in the background. They played it a couple of times and she was able to deliver,” he said.



Perez Musik, however, clarified that the testimonies do not result from the song itself but from God.



He stated that he had other projects that were better than “Hewale Lala,” but acknowledged that divine endorsement was responsible for the impact the song has had on people.



“But the thing is, it's not the song, it is the glory of God itself. When God breathes on something, when the breath of God is upon something, it doesn't need to be perfect.



“It just has to have the brand Jesus on it. And it will be highly effective. Because I think I have written songs that are better than Hiwalala. But this particular song, I felt like God wanted to use it for something and it's working,” he said.



