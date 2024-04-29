People mistake us for brothers or twins - Nana Acheampong on resemblance with Daddy Lumba

Entertainment of Monday, 29 April 2024

Despite the ongoing narrative of a perceived feud between highlife music icons Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong, attention has shifted to their uncanny physical resemblance.



While often portrayed as rivals, Acheampong reveals that the bond between them is more fraternal than adversarial.



In an exclusive interview with GHPage TV, the Ghanaian music legend disclosed that despite lacking a biological connection, their shared mannerisms and interests often lead to mistaken identities.



"People talk about our resemblance a lot. They think we are blood brothers or twins," Acheampong stated, emphasizing the striking parallels in their appearance and musical styles.



Recalling a humorous incident, Acheampong recounted how Daddy Lumba's own mother once mistook him for her son, highlighting the depth of their resemblance.



Addressing perceptions of rivalry, Acheampong clarified that there is no animosity between them, attributing misunderstandings to assumptions rather than reality.



"The split was an amicable decision to pursue solo careers. Nobody asked us why; they just assumed," he asserted, dispelling notions of discord between the two icons.