Percy Obrempong advocates for increased comedian representation at events

Television of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Percy Obrempong Agyapong, the President of the Ghana Comedians Network, urges event organizers, particularly government agencies, to include more comedians in their lineups to bolster the comedy sector.



During his presentation on Joy FM's creative industry manifesto series, on Showbiz A-Z, last Saturday, April 27, 2024, Percy emphasized the potential contribution of comedians to events and the wider community.



Highlighting the dual benefits of providing opportunities for comedians while enhancing public appreciation for comedy, Percy stressed the need for intentional inclusion of comedy in event planning.



He proposed the inclusion of at least two comedians in events to ensure steady work for comedians and to foster respect for the profession, ultimately attracting more investment into comedy.



Additionally, Percy suggested integrating comedians into political tours to inject humor into various assignments, thereby broadening the reach of comedy.



Despite recent visibility gains for comedy, Percy lamented ongoing challenges such as high tax rates and a lack of sponsorship, underscoring the need for systemic support for the industry.



Lastly, he called attention to the scarcity of venues for entertainment events, urging government intervention to address this issue.