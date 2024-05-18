Peter Okoye goes for hair implant after going bald

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye says he has gone for a hair implant.



The musician who made this known in a tweet said he decided after he started losing all his hair.



He did the implant in Turkey where he was booked for an event to perform.



In a video he shared via X, he explained that the surgery was successful but after three days he still had swollen eyes.



“The Surgery hair implant went well and successful! I appreciate everyone looking out for me. I want to say a big Thank You! I’ll still be performing tonight at @foxclubistanbul with a bandage on my head. The show must go on! All tickets SOLD OUT already! Let’s do this! Mr. P is a trooper and raring to go! Love y’all! Peace,” he said.



Peter Okoye is half of the famous PSquare.



