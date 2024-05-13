Philipa Baafi decries gospel musicians' inadequate compensation

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned gospel artiste, Philipa Baafi, has raised concerns about the lack of fair compensation for gospel musicians following event performances.



Speaking on Neat FM's "My Praise" with DJ Toxic, Baafi highlighted the financial neglect gospel artistes often face despite their contributions to the music industry.



Baafi noted a worrying trend of talented gospel musicians abandoning the genre due to insufficient financial support.



She recounted an incident where a musician was confronted by an instrumentalist over non-payment after a performance, shedding light on the financial struggles prevalent in the industry.



Expressing dismay at the exploitation of gospel musicians by event organizers, Baafi emphasized the need for fair remuneration.



She revealed a concerning shift of musicians from gospel to secular genres due to the lack of support within the industry.



Baafi stressed the significant investment gospel musicians make in their craft, lamenting the minimal returns they receive despite their dedication.



Attributing financial hardships among aging musicians to inadequate industry funding, Baafi called for better recognition and compensation for gospel musicians.