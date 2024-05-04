Entertainment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel singer Philippa Baafi opens up about her music being intertwined with politics, clarifying her stance on the matter.



Speaking on No. 1 105.3 FM's No. 1 Gospel Showbiz program, Baafi disputed claims of being officially aligned with any political party despite her song "Go High" being adopted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Baafi emphasized her Ghanaian citizenship and highlighted her non-partisan stance, questioning if she had ever publicly campaigned for any political party.



Regarding the use of her song for political purposes, Baafi stated that she innocently recorded and released "Go High" in 2007, long before its adoption by the NPP.



She likened the situation to radio stations using artists' songs for audio adverts, emphasizing the importance of copyright laws.



Baafi defended her performances for the NPP, stating that if asked to perform her song, it was only natural to oblige.



She acknowledged the financial benefits of the song's political use, asserting her right to earn a living from her music.



In a previous interview, Baafi revealed seeking divine guidance before allowing "Go High" to be used by the NPP, expressing no regrets about her decision and encouraging other gospel singers to similarly seek God's will in their actions.