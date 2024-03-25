Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty spreading carnality instead of the gospel - Lenny Akpadie

Music of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Apostle Lenny Akpadie, a revered figure in the gospel music realm, has voiced apprehension regarding the current trajectory of Ghana's gospel music industry.



In a recent interview with Joy Prime, Apostle Akpadie expressed dismay over what he perceives as a deviation among some gospel musicians, who prioritize self-promotion and worldly allure over conveying the gospel message.



"The focus has shifted from spreading the gospel message to self-promotion and worldly appeal," lamented Apostle Akpadie, singling out artists like Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty for their contributions to this trend.



He highlighted the danger of the spiritual essence of gospel music being eclipsed by the physical appearance and performance styles of some artists, potentially leading audiences astray.



“There is what I call the ‘carnalization’ of the gospel; the aura, the overdressing, is carnalizing the thing, so your attention is on the dress the ladies are wearing more than the message," he remarked.



Apostle Akpadie stressed the importance of returning to gospel music that fosters encounters with the Holy Spirit, urging fellow musicians to prioritize conveying the teachings of Christ through their songs.



While acknowledging the necessity of artists promoting their work, he underscored the need to maintain a balance, with the gospel message taking precedence over personal branding.



“I’m not saying that she should not promote her event. I’m saying that she should preach Christ. She should talk about people coming to encounter the Holy Ghost during the event," he emphasized.



As a respected voice in the gospel music industry, Apostle Lenny Akpadie continues to advocate for a return to music that authentically reflects the values of the gospel, urging his peers to uphold the sacred responsibility of spreading the message of Christ through their artistry.