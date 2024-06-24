Pirates of the Caribbean star killed in shark attack

Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Actor and surfer Tamayo Perry, known for his role in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," died from a shark attack while surfing in Hawaii at 49.



The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Malaekahana Beach. Despite efforts by emergency services and being brought to shore by jet ski, Perry was pronounced dead by paramedics.



Perry, also a lifeguard, had appeared in "Lost," "Hawaii Five-0," and other films and commercials.



Honolulu Ocean Safety's acting chief, Kurt Lager, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed condolences, highlighting Perry's respected and beloved status in the community.