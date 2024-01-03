Pokuase Interchange is top-notch! - 'Sarcastic' Afia Schwarzenegger praises Akufo-Addo, fires critics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the developmental projects he has undertaken in his tenure of office.



She stated that the Pokuase Interchange project of which some phases have been completed by President Akufo-Addo is a testament to the fact that he has performed well under his watch.



The socialite went ahead to lambast individuals who are consistently castigating President Akufo-Addo for inflicting hardship on the citizens and worsening their plights, she, however, insisted that he is doing well despite the setbacks.



Afia Schwarzenegger lauded Akufo-Addo for undertaking and continuing projects like the Pokuase Interchange which was started by the previous government to address the road situation in the country.



“Indeed, this Pokuase Interchange is top-notch. This is one of the best interchanges. Meanwhile, people are chastising Akufo-Addo for not ruling the country well yet look at what he has done. If he can build the church [National Cathedral] then he will complete his work. Just look at this interchange. Nana ‘toaso’ (continue in office).



“If there is any way we can reward him after his eight years in office we would have given it to him. Those living abroad should come to Ghana instead of joining queues for visas. Look at how the city is glittering with cars and lights. Akufo-Addo should continue in office.”



It is worth noting that the comment she made is a sarcastic one because the Interchange in the video is not in Ghana but overseas.



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



