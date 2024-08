Television of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects—Isaac Brena Eshun, Peter Amuzu, and Ibrahim Mohammed—linked to an August 18 robbery in East Legon, Accra.



The suspects, part of a vehicle theft syndicate, were apprehended in Accra and Tamale.



Police recovered stolen items including cars and phones.



Reggae star Stonebwoy, whose road manager’s car was stolen, has publicly requested its return.