Poor turnout at #dumsormuststop vigil proof that Ghanaians are hypocrites – Nana Romeo

Television of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Radio host Nana Romeo criticized the lack of support for Yvonne Nelson's #dumsormuststop vigil, highlighting the hypocrisy of Ghanaians who stay silent about power outages when their favorite political party is in power.



He emphasized the need for honesty in addressing the country's development issues, noting the impact of electricity shortages on daily life and productivity.



Comparing current indifference to past protests against government, he lamented the low turnout at the vigil, suggesting it reflects a bias towards the opposition party.



Nana Romeo urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the reality of their suffering and to advocate for change.