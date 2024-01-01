Popular TV presenter Maame Yeboah Asiedu ties the knot

Entertainment of Monday, 1 January 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has reportedly tied the knot with a man whose identity is not yet made known in the public domain.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Maame Yeboah Asiedu was clad in a traditional outfit together with her husband during the marriage ceremony.



The news of her marriage ceremony has been met with mixed reactions from the public domain considering her role as someone who counsels others on marital issues.



Some netizens also expressed their utmost surprise raising concerns about the age at which she is marrying with others claiming they thought she had married.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu was spotted beaming with smiles when her husband put the ring on her finger and hugged her afterwards.



She happens to be one of the renowned Television personalities in the country who hosts marital shows and counsels people on how to handle issues of relationships and marriage.



