Pray always to attract rich men - Salma Mumin urges

LifeStyle of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Salma Mumin has endorsed prayer as a crucial method for young women to attract affluent men into their lives, citing personal experience.



In a recent interview with Delay, Salma shared that she regularly communicates with the divine, specifically requesting divine connections to individuals who possess significant wealth due to her impoverished upbringing.



According to the actress and entrepreneur, the wealthy men she has encountered are all a product of answered prayers and divine intervention.



Salma explained how the term "slay queen" has evolved over time, from representing fashion-savvy and affluent women to symbolizing those involved in questionable activities. She distanced herself from the latter connotation, emphasizing her focus on legitimate work.



Her food and clothing businesses, she noted, have been instrumental in funding her lifestyle, underscoring the value of hard work over dependency on external relationships.



Expressing her preferences, Salma asserted that she is exclusively attracted to financially secure men, emphasizing her belief in the effectiveness of prayer in guiding her toward such individuals.



In her nightly prayers, Salma consistently petitions divine assistance, emphasizing her humble background and desire to be connected with influential benefactors, an approach she attributes to her encounters with affluent individuals.