Movies of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Big Akwes criticized President Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling his 2016 promise to support the movie industry, calling the NPP deceitful.



He expressed his disappointment, revealing he had supported Akufo-Addo's campaign.



Akwes also declared his allegiance to the NDC and criticized independent candidate Cheddar's statements.