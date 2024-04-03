Prince David Osei attributes recent power outages to equipment failures

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has addressed the recent power outages in Ghana, attributing them to faulty machinery rather than a resurgence of 'dumsor'.



Osei, known for his role in the #DumsorMustStop campaign in 2015, acknowledges the recent outages, emphasizing that everyone felt their impact.



During an interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Osei references a blackout in Toronto, Canada, to illustrate that power disruptions can occur due to equipment failures.



He highlights a statement by the Electricity Company of Ghana claiming stable national power supply but acknowledges localized faults causing outages.



Osei urges the ECG to proactively inform citizens about potential outages in the future, advocating for transparency in communication.



The recent power cuts, reminiscent of 'dumsor', have disrupted businesses and daily life for Ghanaians, sparking concerns and comparisons to past protests.



Government officials deny the resurgence of 'dumsor', dismissing calls for a timetable to manage outages, further exacerbating the situation.



Despite assurances from the Minister for Energy and the ECG of resolving issues, citizens remain skeptical and seek clarity on the ongoing power challenges.