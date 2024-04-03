Prince David Osei rates performance of NPP government 7/10

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has assessed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's performance with a seven out of ten, acknowledging commendable governance amidst COVID-19 challenges.



Osei praises the government's resilience in navigating pandemic difficulties but critiques its lack of support for the creative arts industry.



During a discussion on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Osei underscores the government's neglect of the creative sector, emphasizing the insufficient attention and resources allocated to it.



He advocates for a larger share of national resources to be allocated to the creative arts industry, citing its significant contribution to Ghana's development.



Osei emphasizes the crucial role of creatives in providing entertainment and emotional relief to the public, calling for greater respect and investment in the arts.



He highlights the potential benefits of properly supporting the creative sector, stating that without it, the country misses out on valuable opportunities.



Osei urged for more respect and attention to the creative arts, asserting its power to influence governance and drive positive change.