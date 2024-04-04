Prince David Osei regards presidential aspiration as divine calling

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actor Prince David Osei has expressed his belief that his ambition to become the President of Ghana is a divine calling, dismissing initial skepticism from many.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Osei highlighted his conviction that this aspiration is part of God's plan for him, emphasizing that dreams and prophecies have guided his path since adolescence.



Reflecting on his journey, Osei shared personal insights, revealing that even in his youth, he envisioned a future of prominence. He recounted prayers and visions that have shaped his career trajectory, including a prophetic message from Prophet Amoako Atta, which aligned with his own aspirations.



Addressing critics, Osei challenged judgments on his suitability, asserting that divine selection overrides human perception. He referenced Barrack Obama's unexpected rise to the US presidency as inspiration, emphasizing faith in divine providence.



Osei's revelation of his presidential ambitions in October 2023 initially sparked skepticism among fans and colleagues. However, drawing parallels with Obama's journey, he reiterated his conviction on social media, invoking divine guidance and encouraging support from potential investors.



Regarding potential roles in government, Osei expressed openness to serving in the NPP administration, provided he possesses relevant expertise for the appointment.