You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 24Article 1985477

Television of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: Apnews

Prince Harry says harms of social media have created an ‘epidemic’ for today’s youth

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prince Harry Prince Harry

Prince Harry addressed the Clinton Global Initiative, highlighting an "epidemic" of anxiety and depression among youth due to negative online experiences.

He criticized social media's addictive nature and called for corporate accountability.

His Archewell Foundation supports parents impacted by online harms and aims to prioritize child safety globally.

https://ameyawdebrah.com/prince-harry-says-harms-of-social-media-have-created-an-epidemic-for-todays-youth/

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment