Production begins for LilWin's movie 'A Country Called Ghana' with star-studded cast

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Filming has commenced for Ghanaian actor Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, 'A Country Called Ghana'.
Taking to social media, the Kumawood actor offered fans a sneak peek into the shoot unfolding in a rural town in the Ashanti Region.
In a revealing video, Nollywood luminaries Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum were seen donning costumes on set, adding star power to the production.
"These are exciting times. A very big movie is coming," LilWin enthusiastically captioned the post.
A very big movie coming soonPosted by Lil Win on Friday, February 23, 2024