Prophet Nigel Gaisie recounts persistent efforts to warn John Kumah before his passing

LifeStyle of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder, and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, recently disclosed efforts he made to warn the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, about a vision he had concerning him. Despite Gaisie's attempts, Kumah allegedly blocked all channels of communication.



Gaisie revealed that around April 2023, he received a troubling vision regarding a potential threat to John Kumah's life. Concerned for Kumah's safety, Gaisie sent his junior pastor, Pastor Godsway, to Kumah's residence on multiple occasions to relay the message. However, each attempt to reach Kumah proved futile, as they were unable to make contact.



"In situations like this, where I perceive a looming danger, I usually convey it during my sermons. However, due to the sensitive nature of death prophecies, I decided to personally reach out to Kumah," Gaisie stated during an interview on Okay FM.



Despite their past relationship, Gaisie mentioned that Kumah had distanced himself from him since 2017, after Gaisie allegedly received a revelation about Kumah's political future. Gaisie also claimed that Kumah blocked his attempts to contact him directly.



"In 2014/2015, Kumah used to attend my church, and we had a personal relationship. However, things changed after 2017 when I received a different revelation about his government, predicting the return of John Mahama. Since then, Kumah severed ties with me," Gaisie explained.



Despite Gaisie's persistence, Kumah remained unreachable, ultimately leading to his demise at the Suhum Government Hospital after a brief illness.