Prophet under whose care Yaw Sarpong is speaks – VIDEO

Television of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet J.Y Adu claims to have healed individuals rejected by doctors, citing his spiritual authority.



He asserts this ability after intervening in Yaw Sarpong's health crisis, urging for him to be entrusted to his care.



In response, Sarpong's wife defends her devotion, highlighting her ongoing support and caregiving efforts.



Prophet Adu criticizes her absence during earlier health challenges faced by Sarpong, emphasizing Tiwaa's steadfast dedication.



He questions the wife's commitment during crucial times, contrasting it with Tiwaa's consistent presence and prayers, positioning her as a loyal caregiver and integral figure in Sarpong's life.