Question my housemates if anything happens to me - Medikal

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Medikal recently took to his social media platform, X, to share a cryptic message that has stirred concerns about his safety among fans and followers.

In the message, Medikal issued a cautionary directive, urging individuals to scrutinize the people residing in his home in the event of any adverse incidents.

He specifically exempted his daughter, Island Frimpong, from this directive.




This announcement comes in the wake of Medikal's public declaration of his separation from his wife, Fella Makafui, with whom he shares a daughter. As they navigate the transition to a co-parenting arrangement, Medikal's statement alludes to underlying tensions within his household.

