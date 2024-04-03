Question my housemates if anything happens to me - Medikal

Music of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Medikal recently took to his social media platform, X, to share a cryptic message that has stirred concerns about his safety among fans and followers.



In the message, Medikal issued a cautionary directive, urging individuals to scrutinize the people residing in his home in the event of any adverse incidents.



He specifically exempted his daughter, Island Frimpong, from this directive.



