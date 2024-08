Music of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Kwame Yogot criticized Rap Fada, Tinny, and D-Black as Ghana's least talented rappers during an Accra FM interview.



He praised Yaa Pono, Sarkodie, and M.anifest as top rappers.



Yogot argued that singing is more lucrative and impactful than rapping and commended Sarkodie’s unparalleled success in Ghanaian rap.