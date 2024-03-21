Rapper D-Black opens up about emotional turmoil amid 2020 sextape leak

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has candidly addressed the emotional turmoil he endured following the 2020 leak of a sextape involving him.



The tape, purportedly leaked by a woman he was romantically involved with, sent shockwaves across social media in September 2020.



Despite the scandal, D-Black maintained his composure and even found humor in the situation on social media.



During a recent episode of his show "Uncut with D-Black," he revealed that the incident unfolded while he was in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Reflecting on the ordeal, he expressed disbelief upon realizing that his voice was discernible in the video, despite not being visible in the footage.



He disclosed that he later discovered the woman involved had bipolar disorder, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the leak.



"It happened during COVID when I was stuck in America. I didn’t know that the person I was dealing with was bipolar. She did that," D-Black explained.



He recounted the overwhelming flood of calls he received after the leak, including from his mother, whom he chose not to answer as he grappled with the situation.



"When it happened, I didn’t know what to do. My mother was calling me. Everybody was calling me but I didn’t pick up anybody’s call," he shared.



Amidst the chaos, D-Black swiftly took action, contacting a director to expedite the release of a new music video as a strategic move to divert attention from the scandal.



"As soon as it happened, I called a director. That’s the only person I called. I said the video has to drop tomorrow, so make all the talking change to something else," he revealed.