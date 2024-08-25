You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 25Article 1973606

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: Reuters

Rapper Macklemore cancels Dubai show to protest UAE role in Sudan war

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rapper Macklemore Rapper Macklemore

Rapper Macklemore has canceled his October show in Dubai, protesting the UAE's alleged support for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a warring faction in Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

He criticized the UAE's involvement, citing it as a reason for his decision.

Macklemore, who is known for his activism, emphasized the need for artists to consider the impact of their performances and urged others to reflect on the political implications of their venues.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment