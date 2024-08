Music of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: Skynews

US rapper Nelly was arrested in a Missouri casino after a search revealed four ecstasy pills, according to his lawyer.



Nelly, who was allegedly targeted by an "overzealous" officer, had an outstanding 2018 warrant for no proof of insurance.



His lawyer claims the search was unjustified and plans to seek an inquiry into the officer's actions.