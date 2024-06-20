You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 20Article 1952480

Source: BBC

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami

Travis Scott was detained under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster Travis Scott was detained under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after an argument on a boat early Thursday.

Police were called to the Miami Beach Marina at around 01:45 due to a disturbance on a yacht. Scott, identified by his real name Jacques Bermon Webster, was reportedly shouting at people and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Despite being told to leave, he returned, disregarded officers' commands, and disturbed local residents. Scott admitted to drinking, saying, "It's Miami."

Known for his successful music career, Scott's arrest comes ahead of his European tour starting on June 28.

