Entertainment of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Reggae/dancehall artist Ras Kuuku urged TGMA organizers to reinstate Shatta Wale despite past issues with Charterhouse.



He emphasized Shatta Wale's representation of Ghana and unity in music, urging forgiveness for the sake of the industry and national pride.



Ras Kuuku stressed inclusion in the Ghana Music Awards for all artists.