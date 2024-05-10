Real Warri Pikin refunds contractual fees due to ill-health mi

Movies of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin disclosed that her weight pre-surgery led to numerous health complications, forcing her to seek medical attention frequently.



In an interview with JoyNews' Doreen Avio, she shared how her health struggles impacted her ability to perform and fulfill contractual obligations.



Real Warri Pikin recounted instances where she had to refund payments for comedy shows due to her inability to perform, stating, "It wasn't easy at all."



Her decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery was guided by medical advice, emphasizing the complexities of natural weight loss.



The surgery, which removed around 80% of her stomach fat, was described by Real Warri Pikin as a relatively painless experience.



Post-surgery, she adopted a balanced diet and regular gym routine, stressing the significance of dietary habits in weight management.



Real Warri Pikin concluded by highlighting the importance of moderation in eating habits, stating, "Weight is lost in the kitchen, not the gym."