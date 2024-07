Music of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: BBC

Adelaide Hall, acclaimed as the "real first lady of jazz," will receive a blue plaque at her former London home on 1 Collingham Road, Kensington.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, she spent 55 years in London, known for pioneering scat singing and a record-breaking music career spanning eight decades.



She died in 1993 at age 92.