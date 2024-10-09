Reasons You're Always Hungry

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Why Am I Always Hungry? Unpacking the Science of Constant Cravings Feeling like you could eat a horse? You're not alone. Many people experience persistent hunger, and it can be frustrating and confusing. But what's behind that insatiable appetite? From hormonal imbalances to lifestyle choices, a variety of factors can influence your hunger levels. In this article, we'll explore the



science of hunger, the psychological triggers that contribute to constant cravings, and practical tips to help you regain control of your appetite. Whether you're trying to manage your weight or simply understand your body better, understanding the roots of your hunger can lead to healthier choices and a more balanced relationship with food.



1. Your diet is lacking protein or fat







Carb-heavy diets can provide quick energy but often lead to increased hunger because carbohydrates are digested rapidly. In contrast, proteins and healthy fats, like those found in nuts and avocados, are processed more slowly, helping to keep you full for longer. For example, starting your day with just a bowl of cereal may leave you feeling hungry, but adding milk, nuts, and a hardboiled egg can promote greater satiety.



2. You're eating too much sugar







A diet high in refined sugars leads to rapid digestion, causing blood sugar spikes followed by quick drops, resulting in hunger pangs. To combat this, reduce sugary snacks and incorporate protein and healthy fats into meals for longer-lasting satiety.



3. You drink too much alcohol







Processed foods often lack nutritional value, leading to blood sugar spikes followed by crashes, which can increase hunger. To improve satiety, Kristin Kirkpatrick recommends replacing pre-packaged snacks and meals with whole, fresh foods for better fiber and nutrients.



4. You're eating too infrequently







People often underestimate their need for regular snacks, which should occur every three to five hours. Keeping healthy snacks that balance complex carbohydrates, protein, and fat on hand can help maintain steady blood sugar levels and prevent excessive hunger, according to experts.



5. You sit around all day







Long periods of sitting, whether at a desk or while binge-watching TV, can increase hunger. Research suggests that being more active helps reduce appetite. To combat constant hunger, try taking breaks every 30 minutes to move around and stay active.



6. You're dehydrated







Slight dehydration can mimic hunger, so staying hydrated is key. Alissa Rumsey suggests starting each day with 16 ounces of water and carrying a water bottle to encourage regular intake. Monitor hydration by checking urine color; it should be light yellow, similar to lemonade, indicating proper hydration.



7. You're stressed







Stress can initially suppress appetite, but prolonged stress raises cortisol levels, which increases hunger. While managing stress can be challenging, finding ways to stay calm may help alleviate excessive hunger and prevent cravings associated with high cortisol levels.



8. You're eating while distracted







Eating while distracted, like watching TV or chatting, can lead to increased hunger later because the brain doesn’t register the food consumed. To combat this, focusing on your meal can enhance awareness and help reduce feelings of hunger after eating.



9. You're giving in to food porn







Viewing appetizing food images on social media or TV can trigger feelings of hunger, even when you're not hungry. While it’s not necessary to avoid these platforms, being aware that these visual stimuli can create cravings might help you resist unnecessary eating.



