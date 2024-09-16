Rebecca Akufo-Addo Wins Woman Of The Year Award

Television of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Daily guide

Rebecca Akufo-Addo was honored as Woman of the Year at the 9th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours for her contributions to education and women's empowerment.



The event also recognized former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and Irene Naa Torshie-Addo with the Excellence in Governance Award.



The ceremony celebrated various women’s achievements and underscored the importance of supporting women and children in Ghana.