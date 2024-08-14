Red Palm Oil: Are There Health Benefits?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: oleofats.com

Red palm oil, derived from the African oil palm, is valued for its nutrient density and antioxidant properties. It is rich in carotenoids and vitamin E, which support heart, brain, and eye health. A one-tablespoon serving provides 120 calories, 14 grams of fat, and negligible carbohydrates, fiber, and sugar. However, it also has high saturated fat content, which can raise LDL cholesterol and increase heart disease risk compared to other oils like olive oil. While its health benefits are promising, especially in preventing cell damage and improving vitamin absorption, its high saturated fat levels warrant cautious use and consultation with a healthcare provider.



